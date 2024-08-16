SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PayPal by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,303,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,459,445. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $70.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. New Street Research began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

About PayPal



PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

