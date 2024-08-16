Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Short Interest Down 26.4% in July

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the July 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 92.0 days.

Soitec Stock Performance

Shares of SLOIF stock remained flat at $131.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.81 and its 200-day moving average is $120.61. Soitec has a fifty-two week low of $96.95 and a fifty-two week high of $180.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, New Street Research upgraded Soitec to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It provides CONNECT Radio Frequency Silicon-on-Insulator (RF-SOI) for smartphone front-end modules; CONNECT Piezoelectric-on-Insulator RF filters for smartphone; and CONNECT RF gallium nitride for 5g infrastructure base stations and smartphones, as well as CONNECT Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI).

