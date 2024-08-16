SolarBank Co. (NASDAQ:SUUN) Short Interest Up 29.1% in July

SolarBank Co. (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the July 15th total of 11,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SUUN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,871. SolarBank has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $8.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55.

SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.86 million for the quarter.

SolarBank Corporation operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects.

