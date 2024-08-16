Solaris Resources Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (CVE:SLS)

Solaris Resources Inc. (CVE:SLS – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Solaris Resources in a report issued on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Solaris Resources’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Solaris Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Solaris Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Solaris Resources Price Performance

SLS opened at C$6.15 on Wednesday. Solaris Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.38 and a twelve month high of C$7.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.15.

Solaris Resources Company Profile

