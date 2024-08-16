SOLVE (SOLVE) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.04 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $8.04 million and $211,213.52 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SOLVE has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SOLVE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000892 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.