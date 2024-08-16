SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

SOUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Trading Up 0.2 %

SOUN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,668,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,596,336. SoundHound AI has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 2.77.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The business had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SoundHound AI will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 208,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $1,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 659,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,303.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 208,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $1,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 659,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,303.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 67,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $274,695.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,069,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,141.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 625,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,476 over the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.