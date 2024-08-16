SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.02 and last traded at $4.96. 4,959,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 39,609,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOUN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.77.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 16,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $64,797.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 867,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $67,532.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 486,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,435.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 16,039 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $64,797.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 867,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 625,728 shares of company stock worth $3,011,476. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Articles

