SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Short Interest Update

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the July 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54.0 days.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SBRKF remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Company Profile

Featured Stories

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers primarily in Rogaland, Agder, Vestland, Oslo, and Viken. The company operates through Retail Customers, SME & Agriculture, and Large Corporates segments. It offers savings, loans, insurance, and pension products.

