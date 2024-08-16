SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Short Interest Update

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the July 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54.0 days.
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SBRKF remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51.
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Company Profile
