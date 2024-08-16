Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Rating Increased to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$5.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$4.75.

SDE has been the topic of several other research reports. Cibc World Mkts raised Spartan Delta from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark raised shares of Spartan Delta from a moderate buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spartan Delta currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.67.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of SDE stock opened at C$4.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$713.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.93. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$2.63 and a 52 week high of C$4.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.79.

In other news, Senior Officer Ojay Platt sold 16,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$65,332.00. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.