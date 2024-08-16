SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. SpartanNash updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.850-2.100 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.85-2.10 EPS.

SpartanNash Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of SpartanNash stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,530. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $24.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $722.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.41.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPTN

About SpartanNash

(Get Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.