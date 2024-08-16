Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Spectral AI in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

Get Spectral AI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Spectral AI

Spectral AI Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of MDAI stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. Spectral AI has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $19.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89.

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Spectral AI will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Spectral AI

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Spectral AI during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectral AI in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectral AI in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectral AI in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Spectral AI by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 141,416 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spectral AI

(Get Free Report)

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spectral AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.