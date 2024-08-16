Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Stock Price Up 7.7% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $43.95 and last traded at $43.89. 177,837 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 690,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.76.

The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.47) by $0.47. Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 43.36%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 111.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie increased their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPHR. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,538,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,167,000 after purchasing an additional 419,581 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,534,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,095,000 after buying an additional 299,931 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 356.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after buying an additional 261,857 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,816,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,655,000 after acquiring an additional 190,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.84.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

