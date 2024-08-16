Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Trading Up 0.5%

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.86 and last traded at $22.52. Approximately 2,354 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 4,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

Spin Master Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04.

Spin Master Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Spin Master’s previous dividend of $0.04.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

