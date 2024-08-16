Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SRAD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.78 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRAD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sportradar Group by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sportradar Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 356,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 114,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

