Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Director Buys $820,000.00 in Stock

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,025,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,042,346.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Casdin Partners Master Fund, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 525,408 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $845,906.88.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 500,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $785,000.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 1,000,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $1,630,000.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 200,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $316,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 150,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $387,000.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 100,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 352,072 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $901,304.32.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 500,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $1,285,000.00.

Standard BioTools Trading Up 16.1 %

Shares of LAB opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $666.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.67. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Standard BioTools in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in Standard BioTools in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Standard BioTools from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Standard BioTools Company Profile

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

