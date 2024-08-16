Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Short Interest Down 22.4% in July

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBLK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,828,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,389. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $352.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.38 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.24%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 126.13%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

