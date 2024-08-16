Status Price Down 4.1% This Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. In the last week, Status has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market cap of $82.18 million and $1.13 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Status

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,494,792 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,494,792.1720276 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02122466 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $3,146,889.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

