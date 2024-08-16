SteelPeak Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 123.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,709 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $998,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $677,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 1,920.8% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 221,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 210,112 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 221,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $18.55 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $125.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.99 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 57.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $33,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hercules Capital news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos bought 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $28,992.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,202.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $33,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Hercules Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

