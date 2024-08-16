SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $653,000 Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,069 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 53.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXR opened at $167.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.53 and its 200-day moving average is $148.64. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $171.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXR. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

