SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $670,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. William Allan Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the first quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.26.

LULU opened at $258.50 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

