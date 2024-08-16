SteelPeak Wealth LLC Takes $261,000 Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,802,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IHI traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $57.04. 47,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,560. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.31. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

