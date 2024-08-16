StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Barclays

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STEP. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on StepStone Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on StepStone Group from $41.25 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.06. 59,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,959. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.18 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.85.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

In other news, Director David F. Hoffmeister bought 22,500 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.29 per share, for a total transaction of $996,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,829.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $1,219,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,110.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David F. Hoffmeister bought 22,500 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.29 per share, for a total transaction of $996,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,829.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in StepStone Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in StepStone Group by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 164,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 70,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

