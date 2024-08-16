Stifel Canada Comments on Boyd Group Services Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$295.00 to C$280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$345.00 to C$340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$312.00 to C$300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$285.69.

TSE BYD opened at C$218.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.01. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$211.22 and a twelve month high of C$324.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$246.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$267.62.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Kaner purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$170.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,420. In other Boyd Group Services news, Senior Officer Brian Kaner bought 600 shares of Boyd Group Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$170.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,420. Also, Senior Officer Jeff Murray bought 456 shares of Boyd Group Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$223.12 per share, with a total value of C$101,742.72. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

