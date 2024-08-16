Stifel Canada Lowers Centric Health (TSE:CRX) to Hold

Stifel Canada cut shares of Centric Health (TSE:CRX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Centric Health’s FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Centric Health to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

