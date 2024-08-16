Stifel Nicolaus Trims Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Target Price to C$12.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.87% from the stock’s current price.

SPB has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Superior Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.82.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SPB

Superior Plus Stock Up 1.2 %

Superior Plus stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 422,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,340. The company has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.15. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$7.51 and a 52 week high of C$10.90.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.38 billion. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 0.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.2619128 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen acquired 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,278.05. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Superior Plus

(Get Free Report)

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.