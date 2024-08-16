Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Short Interest Update

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 55.0 days.
Stingray Group Stock Performance
Shares of STGYF remained flat at C$5.85 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.41. Stingray Group has a twelve month low of C$3.05 and a twelve month high of C$6.11.
Stingray Group Company Profile
