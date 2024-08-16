Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Short Interest Update

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 55.0 days.

Stingray Group Stock Performance

Shares of STGYF remained flat at C$5.85 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.41. Stingray Group has a twelve month low of C$3.05 and a twelve month high of C$6.11.

Stingray Group Company Profile

Stingray Group Inc operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service that gives listeners free access to curated music channels on television (TV), web, and mobile; Stingray Naturescape, a channel in 4K resolution; Stingray Now 4K, a curated 4K TV channel; and Stingray Festival 4K, a television channel that broadcasts exclusively in native 4K and Dolby Digital audio.

