StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Price Performance

Shares of DIT stock opened at $140.00 on Tuesday. AMCON Distributing has a twelve month low of $119.34 and a twelve month high of $225.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $88.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.56.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $717.85 million for the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of AMCON Distributing

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CM Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of AMCON Distributing worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

