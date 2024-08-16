StockNews.com Downgrades BRF (NYSE:BRFS) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

BRFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BRF from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BRF from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.90 to $3.10 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BRF from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.53.

Get BRF alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BRFS

BRF Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. BRF has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.00, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in BRF by 534.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,623,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after buying an additional 3,894,533 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its holdings in BRF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 5,738,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,313 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BRF by 56.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,692,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,054 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its holdings in BRF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 17,945,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,646 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRF in the second quarter worth about $1,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

(Get Free Report)

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.