StockNews.com Downgrades Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PKG. Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.50.

PKG opened at $195.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $201.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.20.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,794.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,128.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 200.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

