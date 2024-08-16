StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Express (NYSE:EXPR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of EXPR stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Express has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $636,820.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

