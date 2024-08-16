StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Power REIT Stock Up 11.3 %
Shares of PW stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78. Power REIT has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11.
