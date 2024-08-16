StockNews.com Lowers Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HGV. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.43.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE HGV opened at $36.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $49.02. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average is $42.60.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

