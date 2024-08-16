StockNews.com Lowers Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Radware from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
Radware Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radware
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Radware in the first quarter valued at $494,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Radware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Radware by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,446,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,535 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Radware by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Radware by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.
Radware Company Profile
Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.
