StockNews.com Lowers Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Radware from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Radware alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Radware

Radware Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radware

Shares of RDWR stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $22.23. 4,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,472. Radware has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $23.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.94 million, a PE ratio of -47.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Radware in the first quarter valued at $494,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Radware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Radware by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,446,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,535 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Radware by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Radware by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.