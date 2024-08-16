StockNews.com Upgrades Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

PRTA has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Prothena from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Prothena from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.86.

Get Prothena alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prothena

Prothena Stock Performance

Shares of PRTA opened at $20.87 on Monday. Prothena has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $60.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.21.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $2.23. The company had revenue of $132.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. Prothena’s quarterly revenue was up 3184.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prothena will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Prothena by 182.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.