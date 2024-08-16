Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $384.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.29 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.90 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

