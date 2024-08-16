StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,938 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.04% of StoneX Group worth $24,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNEX. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $297,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,557 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,449.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total value of $303,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,839,839.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 4,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $297,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,449.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,579 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,058 over the last 90 days. 16.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SNEX traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.57. The stock had a trading volume of 129,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,783. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.77. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.46 and a twelve month high of $84.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

