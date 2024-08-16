STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $78.11 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. STP has a total market capitalization of $78.11 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STP has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00011056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,187.88 or 1.00009785 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007768 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007814 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012138 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000039 BTC.

STP Profile

STPT is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04059212 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $7,428,064.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

