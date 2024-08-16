STP (STPT) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week

STP (STPT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 16th. One STP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a total market capitalization of $78.65 million and $3.86 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, STP has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010919 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,467.98 or 1.00066986 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007835 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007735 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012013 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official website for STP is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04059212 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $7,428,064.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.