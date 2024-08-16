Strauss Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGLJF) Short Interest Update

Strauss Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGLJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Strauss Group Price Performance

SGLJF stock remained flat at $17.60 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.94. Strauss Group has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $21.85.

About Strauss Group

Strauss Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes various food and beverage products in Israel, North America, Brazil, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Health & Wellness; Fun & Indulgence; Israel Coffee; International Coffee; International Dips & Spreads; and Strauss Water.

