Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.85 Per Share

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Sun Life Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.74. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share.

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $51.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.33. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.587 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7,959.7% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 45,648,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,367,326,000 after acquiring an additional 45,082,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,241,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,543,000 after acquiring an additional 359,028 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,107,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,751,000 after acquiring an additional 442,197 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,703,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,042,000 after acquiring an additional 407,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,216,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,492,000 after purchasing an additional 499,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

