Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$73.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SLF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$83.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$76.10.

TSE:SLF opened at C$70.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$70.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46, a current ratio of 56.69 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$61.84 and a 1-year high of C$74.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.31%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Kevin Strain bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$67.48 per share, with a total value of C$809,760.00. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

