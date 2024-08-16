Super League Enterprise’s (SLE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SLE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 15,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,500. The company has a market cap of $8.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.04. Super League Enterprise has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56.

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. Super League Enterprise had a negative net margin of 109.20% and a negative return on equity of 228.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Super League Enterprise will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeff Patrick Gehl bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,219.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Super League Enterprise stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 3.84% of Super League Enterprise as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Super League Enterprise, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

