Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $639.73 and last traded at $633.00. Approximately 2,965,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 8,253,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $626.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nomura Securities cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,150.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $911.85.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $770.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $837.56. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 29.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 400.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 141.2% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.