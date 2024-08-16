Superior Plus Corp. Expected to Earn Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS.
Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.05). Superior Plus had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.38 billion.
Superior Plus Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of TSE SPB traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 143,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,586. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.15. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$7.51 and a 52 week high of C$10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19. The company has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.77.
Insider Transactions at Superior Plus
In other news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen bought 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,278.05. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Superior Plus Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
Superior Plus Company Profile
Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.
