Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at ATB Capital

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by ATB Capital from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SPB has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$10.86.

Shares of TSE:SPB traded up C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.83. 408,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,249. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$7.51 and a 12 month high of C$10.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19. The firm has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.05). Superior Plus had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.38 billion. Research analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.2619128 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen bought 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.37 per share, with a total value of C$35,278.05. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

