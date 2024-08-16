Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Truist Financial

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 266.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STRO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Sutro Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.09. 344,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,176. The firm has a market cap of $334.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.22. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.28 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 94.18% and a negative net margin of 74.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 24.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 49.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 9.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 60,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 27.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 14,125.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

