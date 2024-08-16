SVB Leerink Boosts ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Price Target to $20.00

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of SPRY stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 0.87. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $13.69.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $37,242.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,594,328 shares in the company, valued at $14,348,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,547,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,640,895.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $37,242.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,594,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,348,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $3,016,379. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.