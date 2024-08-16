Swedbank AB Acquires 542 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 356,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $26,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $2,461,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $2,151,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,098,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,587. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $79.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

