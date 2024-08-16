Swedbank AB Acquires 75,000 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Swedbank AB increased its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 1.70% of NV5 Global worth $25,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $711,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NV5 Global stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,903. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.30. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.26 and a 1-year high of $115.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at NV5 Global

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.58 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.39%. NV5 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edward H. Codispoti sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $69,509.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,326.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 3,119 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $293,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward H. Codispoti sold 760 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $69,509.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,326.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,101 shares of company stock valued at $475,767 over the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

