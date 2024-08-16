Swedbank AB Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Swedbank AB raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,134,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 522,790 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.13% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $346,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.2% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 142,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,071,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $148.56. The stock had a trading volume of 31,057,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,117,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.68. The stock has a market cap of $240.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.